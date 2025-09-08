Today more than ever, biodiversity needs single-species conservation
By Chris Johnson, Professor of Wildlife and Conservation Ecology, University of Northern British Columbia
Justina C. Ray, Adjunct professor, Department of Ecology and Evolution, University of Toronto
Climate stability and economic health depend on biodiversity. Yet this foundation is hardly mentioned as the federal government seeks to shore up Canada’s economic future.
- Monday, September 8, 2025