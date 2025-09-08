Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil’s Bolsonaro may soon join ranks of failed coup plotters held to account − hampering the chance of any political comeback

By John Joseph Chin, Assistant Teaching Professor of Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
Joe Wright, Professor of Political Science, Penn State
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could soon be convicted as a failed coup plotter.

Brazil’s Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict by Sept. 12 over charges that the former president and key aides plotted to overturn Bolsonaro’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
