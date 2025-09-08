Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What we’ve learned about narcissism over the past 30 years

By Sarah A. Walker, Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology, Durham University
You’ve probably seen the word “narcissist” thrown around online in headlines, on dating apps or in therapy-themed TikToks. But the label that people often unthinkingly slap on toxic bosses or reality TV villains hides a much more complicated psychological picture.

Psychologists have studied narcissism for many years, but over time, our understanding has evolved. One of the biggest changes is that today, narcissism is no longer seen as just grandiosity, arrogance or egotism.

Early scientific descriptions of narcissism focused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Woman-headed households in South Africa need water, sanitation and energy to fight hunger – G20 could help
~ Colonialism and climate risk are connected: evidence from Ghana and Senegal
~ Baby turtles vanish into the Indian Ocean for years: now a model shows where they might go
~ Ethiopia’s mega dam has taken 14 years to build: what it means for the Nile’s 11 river states and why it’s so controversial
~ Cities need trees, but sometimes they have to be cut down – here’s why, and how to do it properly
~ What we learned about North Korea at the summit in Beijing
~ Sustainable fuels could reduce the climate impact of military aircraft
~ The history of strikes in union and political movements in France
~ Why preserved vegetables can turn deadly – and how to stay safe
~ Flight attendants have gone 50 years without ground pay — here’s the reason behind it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter