Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What we learned about North Korea at the summit in Beijing

By Jim Hoare, Honorary Research Associate in the Centre of Korean Studies, SOAS, University of London
China invited world leaders to its capital, Beijing, recently to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in the second world war. Western leaders were notably absent. But despite the presence of many other leaders, such as Russian president Vladimir Putin, it was the arrival of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un that seemed to attract most international media attention.

This was Kim’s fifth visit to China since he assumed power…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What we’ve learned about narcissism over the past 30 years
~ Woman-headed households in South Africa need water, sanitation and energy to fight hunger – G20 could help
~ Colonialism and climate risk are connected: evidence from Ghana and Senegal
~ Baby turtles vanish into the Indian Ocean for years: now a model shows where they might go
~ Ethiopia’s mega dam has taken 14 years to build: what it means for the Nile’s 11 river states and why it’s so controversial
~ Cities need trees, but sometimes they have to be cut down – here’s why, and how to do it properly
~ Sustainable fuels could reduce the climate impact of military aircraft
~ The history of strikes in union and political movements in France
~ Why preserved vegetables can turn deadly – and how to stay safe
~ Flight attendants have gone 50 years without ground pay — here’s the reason behind it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter