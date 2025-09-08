Young people in England and Australia are supposedly poor at learning languages – our research shows this isn’t true
By Abigail Parrish, Lecturer in Languages Education, University of Sheffield
Annamaria Paolino, Lecturer/Researcher in Languages Education, Edith Cowan University
Louisa Field, Languages education researcher, University of Sydney
By listening more closely to the interests and goals of young people in schools, we can start to provide the language teaching they want.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 8, 2025