Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young people in England and Australia are supposedly poor at learning languages – our research shows this isn’t true

By Abigail Parrish, Lecturer in Languages Education, University of Sheffield
Annamaria Paolino, Lecturer/Researcher in Languages Education, Edith Cowan University
Louisa Field, Languages education researcher, University of Sydney
By listening more closely to the interests and goals of young people in schools, we can start to provide the language teaching they want.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
