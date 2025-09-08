Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Complying with Trump administration’s attack on DEI could get employers into legal trouble

By Deborah Widiss, Professor of Law and John F. Kimberling Chair, Indiana University
Rachel Arnow-Richman, Professor of Law, University of Florida
Stephanie Bornstein, Professor of Law & William M. Rains Fellow, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Tristin Green, Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Since returning to office, President Donald Trump and his administration have waged a war on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, including those of private businesses across the country.

Trump fired the first shot on Jan. 21, 2025 – his first full day back in office – when he signed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
