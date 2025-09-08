Tolerance.ca
Türkiye: Proceedings against Istanbul Bar Association board a “direct assault” on independence of legal profession

By Amnesty International
Criminal and civil proceedings against the executive board of the Istanbul Bar Association are incompatible with Türkiye's international human rights obligations and represent a direct assault on the independence of the legal profession, warned 12 legal and human rights organizations in a joint intervention to the court. The joint amicus brief by leading human rights […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
