The hard truth about the circular economy – real change will take more than refillable bottles

By Jonatan Pinkse, Professor of Sustainable Business, Centre for Sustainable Business, King's College London
We extract more than 100 billion tonnes of raw materials from Earth each year, then throw most of them away. The “circular economy” offers a different approach: instead of the linear “take-make-waste” model, we could reuse, repair and recycle materials. But despite growing enthsiasm for a circular…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
