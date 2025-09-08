Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rapid climate action will come at a cost, according to the Business Council. But experts say the benefits are far larger

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
Is climate action a cost or benefit? The debate is dividing big Australian businesses. But the answer is clear: benefits from action far outweighs the cost.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Norway: Election a defining moment for the future of human rights–compliant investments
~ Could cutting back on caffeine really give you more vivid dreams? Here’s what the science says
~ Why did Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resign? And who might replace him?
~ Tom Phillips shooting in NZ shows what police face with skilled and desperate fugitives
~ View from The Hill: Damage done by Jacinta Price’s Indian immigration comment likely to long haunt Liberals
~ The decision to close Meanjin misunderstands its wider importance. Australian culture deserves better
~ New Houthi Arrests of UN Staff
~ 1 in 8 households don’t have the money to buy enough food
~ Is space worth the cost? Accounting experts say its value can’t be found in spreadsheets
~ How is Africa benefiting from China's global renewable push?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter