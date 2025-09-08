Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Houthi Arrests of UN Staff

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A United Nations team visits with officials of Yemen's Supervisory Committee in Al Hudaydah province, Yemen, May 17, 2023. © 2023 Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images Forces belonging to the Houthis, who control much of Yemen, raided several United Nations offices and detained at least 19 UN staff on August 31, adding to dozens of UN and civil society staff already detained since 2024. The previous arrests have led to a suspension of UN aid, endangering the lives of many Yemenis who rely on this aid to survive.An informed source told Human Rights Watch the number of arrests…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
