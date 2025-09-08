Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is space worth the cost? Accounting experts say its value can’t be found in spreadsheets

By Basil Tucker, Senior Lecturer in Management Accounting, University of South Australia
Hank Alewine, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Alabama in Huntsville
Since the early days of human space exploration, the endeavour has been haunted by a very good question: why spend so much on space when there are so many urgent problems here on Earth?

It’s a valid concern, and one that resonates with many people. The cost of living is rising, housing remains out of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
