Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 8 households don’t have the money to buy enough food

By Katherine Kent, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Wollongong
Around one in eight (1.3 million) Australian households experienced food insecurity in 2023. This means they didn’t always have enough money to buy the amount or quality of food they needed for an active and healthy life.

The data, released on Friday by the Australian Bureau of StatisticsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
