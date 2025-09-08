Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How is Africa benefiting from China's global renewable push?

By Jean Sovon
A stronger win-win partnership between the two parties, requiring technology transfer or knowledge sharing accompanied by local technical training for Africans, must be promoted.


