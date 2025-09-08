Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Building consent reform: how digital technology can make new liability rules watertight

By Dat Tien Doan, Senior Lecturer, School of Future Environments, Auckland University of Technology
Ali Ghaffarian Hoseini, Professor, Head of Department - Built Environment, Auckland University of Technology
Amir Ghaffarianhoseini, Professor of Architecture and Urban Microclimate, Auckland University of Technology
The leaky homes crisis showed the risk of relying on paper trails to track building records. Digital approval and inspection records are the answer.The Conversation


© The Conversation
