Too many Indigenous Australians die before getting to claim the age pension. We need to make retirement fairer
By Levon Ellen Blue, Associate Professor, Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Engagement), The University of Queensland
Kerry Bodle, Professor, Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics, Griffith University
Peter Anderson, Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous, University of New England
Indigenous Australians’ median age at death is still just 63. That’s four years short of the age pension – let alone being able to enjoy a long retirement.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 7, 2025