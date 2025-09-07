Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Australians are slowly dominating the K-pop music industry

By Megan Moon, PhD Candidate, Department of Media, University of Adelaide
Rosé, who grew up in Melbourne, reached number one on the ARIA Singles Chart with Apt. late last year – becoming the first solo K-pop female artist to do so.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia will soon have its own ‘centre for disease control’. Let’s not repeat the chaos of the US
~ Too many Indigenous Australians die before getting to claim the age pension. We need to make retirement fairer
~ With global powers barred, can Pacific nations find unity at their annual summit?
~ New research shows Year 12 students face many pressures – far beyond study and exams
~ Sharks now roam the open ocean. But for 200 million years, they only lived near the sea floor
~ Making younger trees age faster could create more homes for wildlife – and it can be done without chainsaws
~ Your say: week beginning September 8
~ Canada’s response to the war in Gaza raises questions about its commitment to human rights and justice
~ Our understanding of lightning has been driven by fear and shaped by curiosity
~ How universities can become neuro-inclusive — and what can help autistic students thrive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter