Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sharks now roam the open ocean. But for 200 million years, they only lived near the sea floor

By Joel Gayford, PhD Candidate, Department of Marine Biology, James Cook University
When you picture a shark, you probably think of a large, powerful predator cruising the open ocean.

Species such as the great white shark, tiger shark and bull shark dominate popular media, with stories of rare and isolated cases of attacks on humans (such as the tragic death of surfer Mercury Psillakis last Saturday on Sydney’s northern beaches) instilling a widespread fear of sharks in the public, and influencing government policy. For example, the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia will soon have its own ‘centre for disease control’. Let’s not repeat the chaos of the US
~ Too many Indigenous Australians die before getting to claim the age pension. We need to make retirement fairer
~ With global powers barred, can Pacific nations find unity at their annual summit?
~ New research shows Year 12 students face many pressures – far beyond study and exams
~ How Australians are slowly dominating the K-pop music industry
~ Making younger trees age faster could create more homes for wildlife – and it can be done without chainsaws
~ Your say: week beginning September 8
~ Canada’s response to the war in Gaza raises questions about its commitment to human rights and justice
~ Our understanding of lightning has been driven by fear and shaped by curiosity
~ How universities can become neuro-inclusive — and what can help autistic students thrive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter