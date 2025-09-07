Making younger trees age faster could create more homes for wildlife – and it can be done without chainsaws
By Stanislav Roudavski, Founder of Deep Design Lab and Senior Lecturer in Digital Architectural Design, The University of Melbourne
Alex Holland, Researcher at Deep Design Lab and PhD Candidate at Melbourne School of Design, The University of Melbourne
Philip Gibbons, Professor of Environmental Science, Australian National University
Many Australian birds and animals rely on hollows in grand old trees. As these trees dwindle, researchers are experimenting with giving younger trees old features.
