Our understanding of lightning has been driven by fear and shaped by curiosity

By Peter Watson, Emeritus professor, Physics, Carleton University
Playwright Tom Stoppard, in Rosencrantz and Guildernstern are Dead, provides one of the best definitions of science: “The scientific approach to the examination of phenomena is a defence against the pure emotion of fear.”

Nowhere is this more true than in the study of electricity in the wild; namely, lightning. Primitive humans must have been terrified by lightning, so much so that it is built into many religions.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
