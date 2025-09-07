Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s small-scale rooibos tea growers aren’t getting much from an industry deal – why it’s not fair

By Rachel Wynberg, Professor and DSTI/NRF SARChI Bio-economy Research Chair, University of Cape Town
June Bam-Hutchison, Professor in Education Rights and Transformation, University of Johannesburg
Sarah Ives, Instructor of Anthropology, City College of San Francisco
A ground-breaking benefit-sharing agreement was signed in 2019 between South Africa’s lucrative rooibos herbal tea industry and two organisations representing Indigenous San and Khoi people.

Indigenous San and Khoi – the oldest known populations of southern Africa – are traditionally hunter-gatherers and pastoralists. Their traditional knowledge also contributed towards the development of the rooibos tea industry.

Today, the commercial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
