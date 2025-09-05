Tolerance.ca
We risk a deluge of AI-written ‘science’ pushing corporate interests – here’s what to do about it

By David Comerford, Professor of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Stirling
Back in the 2000s, the American pharmaceutical firm Wyeth was sued by thousands of women who had developed breast cancer after taking its hormone replacement drugs. Court filings revealed the role of “dozens of ghostwritten reviews and commentaries published in medical journals and supplements being used to promote unproven benefits and downplay harms” related to the drugs.

Wyeth,…The Conversation


