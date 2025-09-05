Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Escalating Israeli offensive in Gaza City will have catastrophic and irreversible consequences for Palestinians

By Amnesty International
Israel must immediately halt its escalating full-scale assault on Gaza City and plans to displace hundreds of thousands of its residents which will compound an already unbearable level of civilian suffering amidst Israel’s deliberate starvation campaign and its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, said Amnesty International today. In recent days Israel […] The post Escalating Israeli offensive in Gaza City will have catastrophic and irreversible consequences for Palestinians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
