Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DeepSeek and the digital battleground: China’s AI influence abroad

By Yasemin Yam
As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) promotes DeepSeek abroad, making cutting-edge AI technology accessible to the Global South, this comes with hidden risks and human-rights-related consequences.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
