Human Rights Observatory

Constituency-level data reveals which parties are most threatened by Reform

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
A recent voting intentions poll from YouGov, completed on August 26, puts Reform on 28%, Labour 20% and the Conservatives on 17%.

The poll identifies the remarkable lead that Reform has built up over the other parties. The party is leading Labour by 8%, the Conservatives by 11% and the Liberal Democrats by 12%. The Liberal Democrats are now snapping at the heels of the Conservatives, and the Greens are doing much better than they did before the general election.

YouGov Voting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
