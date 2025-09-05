Astrology’s appeal in uncertain times
By Shiri Noy, Associate Professor of Sociology, Denison University
Christopher P. Scheitle, Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Katie E. Corcoran, Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Scroll through TikTok, browse dating profiles or sit at a cafe, and you’ll often hear people reference their astrological sign. Someone might proudly claim their Leo energy; others joke that they would never date a Scorpio.
Even in modern societies shaped by science, technology and universities — what sociologists sometimes call “disenchantment” — many people are still looking to astrology for meaning.
Its widespread popularity sits…
