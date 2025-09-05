Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astrology’s appeal in uncertain times

By Shiri Noy, Associate Professor of Sociology, Denison University
Christopher P. Scheitle, Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Katie E. Corcoran, Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Scroll through TikTok, browse dating profiles or sit at a cafe, and you’ll often hear people reference their astrological sign. Someone might proudly claim their Leo energy; others joke that they would never date a Scorpio.

Even in modern societies shaped by science, technology and universities — what sociologists sometimes call “disenchantment” — many people are still looking to astrology for meaning.

Its widespread popularity sits…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DeepSeek and the digital battleground: China’s AI influence abroad
~ Constituency-level data reveals which parties are most threatened by Reform
~ Israel’s ‘refuseniks’: a growing number of soldiers are refusing to serve in Netanyahu’s war on Gaza
~ When healthcare advice feels like blame – the problem with ‘Making Every Contact Count’
~ Jury trials, a critical part of democracy, are disappearing
~ Helping teens navigate online racism − study shows which parenting strategy works best
~ 3 states push to put the Ten Commandments back in school – banking on new guidance at the Supreme Court
~ Colorado has one of the nation’s highest suicide rates − an ER doctor explains how to bring it down
~ When it comes to wars − from the Middle East to Ukraine − what we call them matters
~ Infant mortality rises in states with restrictive abortion laws – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter