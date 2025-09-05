Tolerance.ca
What will Angela Rayner’s resignation mean for Keir Starmer’s government? Expert Q&A

By Thomas Caygill, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Nottingham Trent University
Angela Rayner has resigned as the UK’s deputy prime minister after a report found she had breached the ministerial code by not paying enough stamp duty on her second home.

In her resignation letter she said she deeply regretted what she maintained was an error, and the report from the prime minister’s ethics adviser said she had “acted with integrity” despite the breach. However, it was still enough to force Rayner, who was also housing secretary, to step down, prompting a cabinet reshuffle.

We asked Thomas Caygill, senior lecturer in politics at Nottingham…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
