Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights office alarm over escalation in Gaza City, annexation plans for West Bank

A senior official from the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Thursday he was extremely concerned over intensifying Israeli military operations in northern Gaza – including Gaza City – and warned against any attempt to annex parts of the West Bank. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DeepSeek and the digital battleground: China’s AI influence abroad
~ Constituency-level data reveals which parties are most threatened by Reform
~ Israel’s ‘refuseniks’: a growing number of soldiers are refusing to serve in Netanyahu’s war on Gaza
~ When healthcare advice feels like blame – the problem with ‘Making Every Contact Count’
~ Astrology’s appeal in uncertain times
~ Jury trials, a critical part of democracy, are disappearing
~ Helping teens navigate online racism − study shows which parenting strategy works best
~ 3 states push to put the Ten Commandments back in school – banking on new guidance at the Supreme Court
~ Colorado has one of the nation’s highest suicide rates − an ER doctor explains how to bring it down
~ When it comes to wars − from the Middle East to Ukraine − what we call them matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter