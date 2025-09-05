Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giorgio Armani: farewell to the visionary designer who defined modern elegance

By Pedro Mir, Profesor de la Facultad de Económicas y Director Académico de ISEM Fashion Business School, Universidad de Navarra, Universidad de Navarra
Giorgio Armani’s passing at the age of 91 has closed a golden age in high fashion, and consolidated the legacy of a visionary who forever redefined the codes of contemporary style. The designer’s death marks a crucial moment for an empire that generates annual revenues of €2.3 billion euros.

Armani transformed fashion with unstructured silhouettes that challenged decades of sartorial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand has another new prime minister and an opening for progress. But will anything change?
~ Put down your phone and engage in boredom – how philosophy can help with digital overload
~ Born With Teeth: queer imagining of Shakespeare and Marlowe tale is also a play about plays
~ Kennedy hearing deepens crisis over dismantling of CDC leadership - health scholar explains why the agency’s ability to protect public health is compromised
~ Mali’s rural communities mobilize against child marriage in defense of girls’ futures
~ LIVE on September 10: The shape of solidarity — Listening to Palestine
~ Thailand: Authorities must immediately drop charges against conscientious objector
~ Momentum Grows for New Treaty on Right to Education
~ Robodebt compensation is a win for victims, but now we may never know the full story
~ No, organ transplants won’t make you live forever, whatever Putin says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter