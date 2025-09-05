Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Put down your phone and engage in boredom – how philosophy can help with digital overload

By Mehmet Sebih Oruc, PhD Researcher in digital media and philosophy, Newcastle University
It feels like there are so many things constantly vying for our attention: the sharp buzz of the phone, the low hum of social media, the unrelenting flood of emails, the endless carousel of content.

It’s a familiar and almost universal ailment in our digital age. Our lives are punctuated by constant stimulation, and moments of real stillness – the kind where the mind wanders without a destination – have become rare.

Digital technologies permeate work, education, and intimacy. Not participating feels to many like nonexistence. But we tell ourselves that’s OK because platforms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand has another new prime minister and an opening for progress. But will anything change?
~ Giorgio Armani: farewell to the visionary designer who defined modern elegance
~ Born With Teeth: queer imagining of Shakespeare and Marlowe tale is also a play about plays
~ Kennedy hearing deepens crisis over dismantling of CDC leadership - health scholar explains why the agency’s ability to protect public health is compromised
~ Mali’s rural communities mobilize against child marriage in defense of girls’ futures
~ LIVE on September 10: The shape of solidarity — Listening to Palestine
~ Thailand: Authorities must immediately drop charges against conscientious objector
~ Momentum Grows for New Treaty on Right to Education
~ Robodebt compensation is a win for victims, but now we may never know the full story
~ No, organ transplants won’t make you live forever, whatever Putin says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter