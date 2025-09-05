Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Authorities must immediately drop charges against conscientious objector

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the witness examination and hearing of activist and conscientious objector to military service Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal on 9 September, Amnesty International’s Regional Research Director Montse Ferrer said: “Netiwit’s refusal to take part in this outdated system should be a wake-up call for the Thai authorities to urgently reform the country’s legal framework to allow […] The post Thailand: Authorities must immediately drop charges against conscientious objector appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


