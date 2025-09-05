Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Momentum Grows for New Treaty on Right to Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students in a pre-primary school classroom in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 2021. © 2021 Bede Sheppard/Human Rights Watch Momentum is mounting for a new global treaty to secure every child’s right to free education. This week, countries gathered at the United Nations in Geneva to advance negotiations on an optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.The proposed treaty would close a gap in international law. The convention guarantees free primary education but stops short of requiring governments to deliver free secondary education to all. It…


© Human Rights Watch -
