Human Rights Observatory

As Trump abandons the rulebook on trade, does free trade have a future elsewhere?

By Peter Draper, Professor, and Executive Director: Institute for International Trade, and Director of the Jean Monnet Centre of Trade and Environment, University of Adelaide
Nathan Howard Gray, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for International Trade, University of Adelaide
The global trading system that promoted free trade and underpinned global prosperity for 80 years now stands at a crossroads.

Recent trade policy developments have introduced unprecedented levels of uncertainty – not least, the upheaval caused by United States President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff regime.

This is presenting some fundamental changes to the way nations interact economically and politically.

The free trade ideal


Free trade envisions movement of goods and services across borders with minimal restrictions. That’s in contrast to protectionist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
