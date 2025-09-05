Tolerance.ca
Why Hollywood’s first iconic Phantom of the Opera film is still puzzling us, 100 years on

By Kit MacFarlane, Lecturer, Creative Writing and Literature, University of South Australia
The enduring legacy of the 1925 film – with Lon Chaney as a villainous Phantom – is complicated by its tangled release history and multiple versions.The Conversation


