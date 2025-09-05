Can Florida really end vaccine mandates? What would this mean for the US and countries like Australia?
By Katie Attwell, Professor, School of Social Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Julie Leask, Professor, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Nancy Baxter, Deputy Executive Dean (Research Centres), Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Florida plans to scrap all vaccine mandates for school students, with the state’s governor describing them as ‘slavery’. Here’s what this could mean.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 5, 2025