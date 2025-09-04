Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has some new marsupial species – but they’re already extinct

By Jake Newman-Martin, PhD Candidate in Palaeontology, Curtin University
Alison Blyth, Associate Professor, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Kenny Travouillon, Curator of Mammals, Western Australian Museum
Milo Barham, Associate Professor, Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Natalie Warburton, Associate Professor in Anatomy, Murdoch University
You are probably familiar with kangaroos. Wallabies too, and most likely quokkas as well.

Less famous are their small endangered cousins, the bettongs. These little marsupials love to dig and have a thing for mushrooms.

Because of their size and relative scarcity, it has always been hard to work out exactly how many different species of bettongs there are and where they all live.

Scientists have believed there are five living species of bettongs – but our new research, published today in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
