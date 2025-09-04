How MPs’ ‘abandoned’ cats became the unexpected symbol of Indonesia’s protests
By Ken M.P. Setiawan, Senior Lecturer in Indonesian Studies, The University of Melbourne
Charlotte Setijadi, Lecturer in Asian Studies, The University of Melbourne
Elisabeth Kramer, Scientia Senior Lecturer in Politics and Public Policy, UNSW Sydney
During the recent mass protests and political unrest in Indonesia, the looted homes of politicians in Jakarta revealed unexpected victims: the MPs pet cats.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 4, 2025