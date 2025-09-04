Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We can’t fix what we don’t track. That’s why Australia needs an official poverty measure

By Melek Cigdem-Bayram, Ronald Henderson Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Travers McLeod, Honorary Enterprise Professor in the School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Some estimates say up to one in seven people are living in poverty, but Australia doesn’t properly measure it. Here’s how we could.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia has some new marsupial species – but they’re already extinct
~ How MPs’ ‘abandoned’ cats became the unexpected symbol of Indonesia’s protests
~ Israel/ OPT: US sanctions against Palestinian NGOs a blatant attack on human rights
~ Nigeria: Shell remains responsible for cleaning up and remediating historic oil pollution despite divestment
~ Pacific Leaders Should Act Collectively on Climate Relocation
~ Fashion icon Giorgio Armani’s impact and legacy will be felt for decades to come
~ US obliteration of Caribbean boat was a clear violation of international ‘right to life’ laws – no matter who was on board
~ What is prepping – and how does it work in Australia?
~ UN rights office worried over escalation in Gaza City, annexation plans for West Bank
~ The federal government’s repeated use of back-to-work powers undermines Canadian workers’ right to strike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter