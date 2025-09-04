Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/ OPT: US sanctions against Palestinian NGOs a blatant attack on human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the US government’s decision to impose sanctions against Palestinian NGOs, al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights in the context of sanctions imposed against International Criminal Court (ICC)- related activities, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International said: “The Trump […] The post Israel/ OPT: US sanctions against Palestinian NGOs a blatant attack on human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
