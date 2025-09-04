Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pacific Leaders Should Act Collectively on Climate Relocation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Leaders assemble at the 2024 Pacific Islands Forum in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, August 26, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay Pacific leaders preparing to gather for the Pacific Islands Forum in Solomon Islands this month have accepted a collective responsibility: to act decisively for the many Indigenous communities already living the sobering realities of climate displacement.Over the last decades, abnormally high “king tides” and storms forced one such community, the Solomon Islander people of Walande, to abandon their tiny island home, now submerged by the…


