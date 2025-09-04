Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is prepping – and how does it work in Australia?

By Tom Doig, Lecturer in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
Jordan McKenzie, Associate Professor in Sociology, University of Wollongong
Prepping in Australia is distinctive: less about guns and militias; more about food, water and community. While anti-government preppers are a problem, they’re rare.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
