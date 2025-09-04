What suicidal teens say matters most to them
By Lauren Alex O'Hagan, Research Fellow, School of Languages and Applied Linguistics, The Open University
Ana M. Ugueto, Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Texas Children's Hospital
Mathijs Lucassen, Reader in Mental Health, School of Health and Medical Sciences, City St George's, University of London
Despite high suicide risk, most teens can identify reasons to live, from family bonds to small future dreams – offering hope for prevention.
- Thursday, September 4, 2025