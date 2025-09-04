Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What suicidal teens say matters most to them

By Lauren Alex O'Hagan, Research Fellow, School of Languages and Applied Linguistics, The Open University
Ana M. Ugueto, Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Texas Children's Hospital
Mathijs Lucassen, Reader in Mental Health, School of Health and Medical Sciences, City St George's, University of London
Despite high suicide risk, most teens can identify reasons to live, from family bonds to small future dreams – offering hope for prevention.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The federal government’s repeated use of back-to-work powers undermines Canadian workers’ right to strike
~ Google avoids being dismantled after US court battle – and it’s down to the rise of AI
~ Homelessness, fear of starvation and racism – destitute migrant mothers and their children on the reality of life in the UK
~ Jamie Oliver is right – this is how much fruit and veg we really should be eating every day
~ Guyana’s president wins another term in election watched keenly by Venezuela and US
~ The Courageous: a powerful work of social realism about a rebellious mother searching for her place in the world
~ Politicians now talk of climate ‘pragmatism’ to delay action – new study
~ Why the Norman conquest still has a powerful hold over British culture and politics
~ How Reform is pitching its party conference as an American-style rally
~ Long Story Short: an appealing but unsuccessful animated fantasy of memory and liberalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter