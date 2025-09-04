Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google avoids being dismantled after US court battle – and it’s down to the rise of AI

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
A year ago, Google faced the prospect of being dismantled. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) and a new court judgment has helped it avoid this fate. Part of the reason is that AI poses a grave threat to Google’s advertising revenues.

“Google will not be required to divest Chrome; nor will the court include a contingent divestiture of the Android operating system in the final judgment,” according to the decision.

Google must share…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The federal government’s repeated use of back-to-work powers undermines Canadian workers’ right to strike
~ What suicidal teens say matters most to them
~ Homelessness, fear of starvation and racism – destitute migrant mothers and their children on the reality of life in the UK
~ Jamie Oliver is right – this is how much fruit and veg we really should be eating every day
~ Guyana’s president wins another term in election watched keenly by Venezuela and US
~ The Courageous: a powerful work of social realism about a rebellious mother searching for her place in the world
~ Politicians now talk of climate ‘pragmatism’ to delay action – new study
~ Why the Norman conquest still has a powerful hold over British culture and politics
~ How Reform is pitching its party conference as an American-style rally
~ Long Story Short: an appealing but unsuccessful animated fantasy of memory and liberalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter