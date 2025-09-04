Tolerance.ca
The Courageous: a powerful work of social realism about a rebellious mother searching for her place in the world

By Alison Smith, Lecturer in European Film Studies, University of Liverpool
The Courageous opens with dense greenery, as sunlit and idyllic as it is discouragingly impenetrable. Then, with barely the rising sound of an engine to warn us, we cut back to urban humanity: a hand slams a glove compartment shut, with the tense “merde” of a woman on edge. And so we meet the protagonists of the film: Julia, or Jule, at the wheel of the car, and her three children giggling on the back seat because mum just said a naughty word.

Another cut, this time behind Jule’s head, reveals the breathtaking mountain scenery of the Swiss Valais. In just over a minute we…The Conversation


