Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To fix broken electricity markets, stop promoting the wrong kind of competition

By Richard Meade, Adjunct Associate Professor, Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research, Griffith University
Competition is seen as a panacea in electricity markets: if only we had more, prices would be lower, and investment and supply security would be higher.

Politicians love this story because it offers respite when electricity prices rise. Just unleash regulators and competition authorities to “fix” competition barriers – problem solved (for now).

Encouraging retail competition becomes a priority. Consumers are slow to change retailers,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The federal government’s repeated use of back-to-work powers undermines Canadian workers’ right to strike
~ What suicidal teens say matters most to them
~ Google avoids being dismantled after US court battle – and it’s down to the rise of AI
~ Homelessness, fear of starvation and racism – destitute migrant mothers and their children on the reality of life in the UK
~ Jamie Oliver is right – this is how much fruit and veg we really should be eating every day
~ Guyana’s president wins another term in election watched keenly by Venezuela and US
~ The Courageous: a powerful work of social realism about a rebellious mother searching for her place in the world
~ Politicians now talk of climate ‘pragmatism’ to delay action – new study
~ Why the Norman conquest still has a powerful hold over British culture and politics
~ How Reform is pitching its party conference as an American-style rally
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter