Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘brain cleaning’ while we sleep may lower our risk of dementia

By Julia Chapman, Clinical Trials Lead and Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Woolcock Institute of Medical Research and Conjoint Lecturer, Macquarie University
Camilla Hoyos, Senior Lecturer in the Centre for Sleep and Chronobiology, Macquarie University
Craig Phillips, Associate Professor, Macquarie Medical School, Macquarie University
The brain has its own waste disposal system – known as the glymphatic system – that’s thought to be more active when we sleep.

But disrupted sleep might hinder this waste disposal system and slow the clearance of waste products or toxins from the brain. And researchers are proposing a build-up of these toxins due to lost sleep could increase someone’s risk of dementia.

There is still some debate about how this glymphatic system works…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
