Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The Other Sahel’ shows another side to the region often labelled a ‘conflict zone’

By Laura
“Resilience and creativity are deeply rooted in Sahelian societies. Today, every artistic project, every cultural initiative, is a direct response to the daily challenges and an act of social transformation.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When record heat feels strangely normal
~ Declawing cats causes them lifelong pain. It’s time to ban the practice
~ How China uses second world war history in its bid to reshape the global order – podcast
~ Why Trump’s fight with India could have global repercussions
~ Xi Jinping showcases his dream of a China-led ‘new world order’
~ “The Pakistani government shut down the internet. I couldn’t even tell my family I was safe”
~ What I’ve learned from photographing (almost) every British wildflower
~ Pets on skinny jabs? Here’s how to help them lose weight naturally
~ Surzhyk: why Ukrainians are increasingly speaking a hybrid language that used to be a marker of rural backwardness
~ OpenAI looks to online advertising deal – AI-driven ads will be hard for consumers to spot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter