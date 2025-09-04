Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When record heat feels strangely normal

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation
Summer 2025 was the UK’s hottest on record, the Met Office announced this week. The news somehow felt both inevitable and surprising. There may have been four separate heatwaves, but for many this summer felt pretty normal.

This is because of “shifting baseline syndrome” and the way humans notice – or fail to notice – temperature change.

This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage comes from our award-winning weekly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
