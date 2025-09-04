Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Declawing cats causes them lifelong pain. It’s time to ban the practice

By Eric Troncy, Douleur animale, bien-être animal, Université de Montréal
Because there is a lack of rigorous long-term studies on declawing cats, the consequences of this practice have been long underestimated. Yet research we conducted in Québec shows that declawing causes irreversible nerve damage and chronic suffering. This mutilation must be banned, everywhere and forever.

I became interested in animal pain very early in my career. During my training in anesthesia and pain management, I was struck by how much the suffering of declawed cats was trivialized. I carried my indignation over this issue into my research career, and it’s now shaped my work for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
