Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Trump’s fight with India could have global repercussions

By Sambit Bhattacharyya, Professor of Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Donald Trump’s tariff policy seems to have morphed into as much of a tool of foreign policy as an economic strategy. But the administration’s decision to impose a 50% tariff on India, a key US ally as part of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) along with the US, Australia and Japan, could have significant repercussions – not just for international trade, but for global geopolitics.

The US rationale for the tariff hike is primarily political. The White House…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The Other Sahel’ shows another side to the region often labelled a ‘conflict zone’
~ When record heat feels strangely normal
~ Declawing cats causes them lifelong pain. It’s time to ban the practice
~ How China uses second world war history in its bid to reshape the global order – podcast
~ Xi Jinping showcases his dream of a China-led ‘new world order’
~ “The Pakistani government shut down the internet. I couldn’t even tell my family I was safe”
~ What I’ve learned from photographing (almost) every British wildflower
~ Pets on skinny jabs? Here’s how to help them lose weight naturally
~ Surzhyk: why Ukrainians are increasingly speaking a hybrid language that used to be a marker of rural backwardness
~ OpenAI looks to online advertising deal – AI-driven ads will be hard for consumers to spot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter