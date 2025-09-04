Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Xi Jinping showcases his dream of a China-led ‘new world order’

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
This article was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email newsletter. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

Robotic wolves rode on armoured vehicles. Alongside them stealth drones, unmanned submarines, and giant lasers for blinding pilots, accompanied by the lethal triad of air, sea and land-launched nuclear missiles made for a daunting array of Chinese military hardware…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The Other Sahel’ shows another side to the region often labelled a ‘conflict zone’
~ When record heat feels strangely normal
~ Declawing cats causes them lifelong pain. It’s time to ban the practice
~ How China uses second world war history in its bid to reshape the global order – podcast
~ Why Trump’s fight with India could have global repercussions
~ “The Pakistani government shut down the internet. I couldn’t even tell my family I was safe”
~ What I’ve learned from photographing (almost) every British wildflower
~ Pets on skinny jabs? Here’s how to help them lose weight naturally
~ Surzhyk: why Ukrainians are increasingly speaking a hybrid language that used to be a marker of rural backwardness
~ OpenAI looks to online advertising deal – AI-driven ads will be hard for consumers to spot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter